inGroup climbs to 39th on DSN Global 100 with $253M in revenue

More than 1.4 million cruise passengers visited the San Juan Cruise Port in 2024, a 10% increase from 2023.

The Puerto Rico-based company’s revenue was up 23% year-over-year.

inGroup International has climbed to the 39th position on the 2025 Direct Selling News (DSN) Global 100 list, a seven-spot rise from the previous year. The recognition follows the company’s record-breaking revenue of $253 million in 2024, reflecting a 23% increase year over year.

Founded in San Juan in 2018, inGroup was established to realize the founders’ vision of global expansion in the cruise industry while enhancing resort and hotel vacation experiences for its international clientele.

The DSN Global 100 ranks the world’s top direct selling companies with annual revenues exceeding $100 million. inGroup’s rise is largely attributed to the success of its flagship division, inCruises.

“We are grateful for this recognition — and especially for what it says about our continued momentum and our expanding influence,” said Michael “Hutch” Hutchison, co-founder and CEO of inGroup. “We’ve created a proven way for virtually anyone to turn their passion for travel into a better life, and seeing so many new members and partners taking notice is exciting.”

The inCruises Club offers a subscription-based travel membership that helps members save on cruises, hotels and resorts. Its referring partner program provides travel rewards — including the opportunity to cruise for free — and ongoing income potential.

“Our unparalleled membership and partnership programs are enriching lives in increasingly attractive and meaningful ways,” said Doug Corrigan, chief marketing officer of inGroup. “More members are cruising more often, and our partners are seeing real opportunities to build income while helping others discover more of the world for less.”

With a growing international footprint and a focus on accessible travel, inGroup is solidifying its role in both the direct selling and global travel industries.