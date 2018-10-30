Expedia Group’s new ‘Guest Insights’ tool helps hotels understand, attract travelers

October 30, 2018 42

Travel platform Expedia Group announced the global availability of “Guest Insights,” a new solutions-driven insights tool for hotels.

As part of the Expedia Group’s Partner Central suite of offerings, “Guest Insights” leverages current property, competitive and market intelligence to inform properties of their guest’s travel motivations and booking behavior, allowing partners to identify opportunities to reach and convert travelers in a highly strategic way, the online platform stated.

“Partners acknowledge the importance of understanding their guests, but until now have lacked the appropriate tools to access comprehensive guest motivations for their own properties or market,” said Benoit Jolin, senior vice president, lobal Product and Design, Expedia Group. “With ‘Guest Insights,’ hotels are able to understand their demand patterns on a much deeper level.”

From guest origin information to average daily rate (ADR) to average booking window, “Guest Insights” provides hotels with access to key data across time and markets, Expedia explained.

Insights available to hoteliers include visibility into where customers are coming from, average length of stay, average cancellation rate and other historical information and key data to maximize their distribution in the Expedia Group lodging marketplace.

The business intelligence tool also allows lodging partners to filter the data by country or region, and through an integrated recommendation engine, hoteliers receive custom, targeted suggestions related to marketing strategies based on the data provided in their analytics report, helping turn strategic insights into action.

Marketing solutions are offered as part of the tool to help lodging partners build targeted, insights-led campaigns across different markets. “Guest Insights” data is refreshed in near real-time for accurate, up-to-date reporting, allowing users to strategically address any immediate challenges and swiftly implement the right solutions, Expedia added.

Following a pilot program with hotel partners in several global markets, Partner Central Guest Insights is now available in 27 languages to partners in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world.