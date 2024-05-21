Type to search

Insolvency Partners launched to provide consulting, restructuring services

The firm launched its website to mark the start of operations.

Luisa S.Valle-Castro’ firm is based in Puerto Rico and France.

Attorney Luisa S. Valle-Castro, an expert in insolvency and restructuring, recently founded International Insolvency Partners, a boutique legal consultancy firm based in Puerto Rico and France, dedicated to providing services both locally and internationally.

International Insolvency Partners integrates trained professionals with specialized skills in the insolvency field to offer a varied range of services, from comprehensive consulting and litigation strategies to corporate restructuring and assistance in appeal processes in bankruptcy cases.

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of International Insolvency Partners, an ambitious endeavor that aims to offer a collaborative and personalized approach to meet the unique needs of each client, either through support to legal firms, financial advisers, corporate officers, investors or directly to people who require consulting and specialized legal services in the insolvency field,” said Valle-Castro, who has practiced for more than 25 years in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland and begins a new phase in her career from Europe.

“To facilitate accessibility to our services, we are launching our website where you will find details of the solutions available to serve people, whether natural or legal, involved in insolvency cases. At International Insolvency Partners we are ready to offer personalized and innovative alternatives, guaranteeing an excellent service,” she said.

“We’re a firm that, through technology, crosses borders to assist local or international clients who wish to participate in an insolvency procedure in the United States or Puerto Rico. Likewise, we assist Puerto Rican or North American entities that need advice on how to participate in an insolvency process that began in an international forum,” said Valle-Castro.

The firms’ mission is to empower clients and other professional firms related to the insolvency field through a new service paradigm focused on collaboration and strategic consultancy. Their goal is to achieve innovative solutions that confidently and successfully meet the needs of their clients around the world.

