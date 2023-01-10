Institute of Statistics recruiting for professional services positions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The request for proposals is an invitation to apply for a possible contract for professional services.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announced the open call for recruitment for available professional services in E-specialists for E-Statistical Projects, Specialists in Statistical Indicators, Office Assistants, Statistical Project Assistants, Programmer for Statistical Projects and Data and Information Abstractors.

Those interested in applying have until Jan. 13, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. to send their proposals electronically to the institute’s email, with a copy sent to their second email.

The description of each of the positions, duties, responsibilities, and requirements are available on its website.

Candidates will initially be evaluated based on the service proposals received, emphasizing the following aspects: Quality of the proposal; academic preparation; experience; skills and abilities; ability to deliver required services; compensation for services; and ability and viability to provide professional services under contract to the government of Puerto Rico.

