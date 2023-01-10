Type to search

In-Brief

Institute of Statistics recruiting for professional services positions

Contributor January 10, 2023
The request for proposals is an invitation to apply for a possible contract for professional services.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announced the open call for recruitment for available professional services in E-specialists for E-Statistical Projects, Specialists in Statistical Indicators, Office Assistants, Statistical Project Assistants, Programmer for Statistical Projects and Data and Information Abstractors.

Those interested in applying have until Jan. 13, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. to send their proposals electronically to the institute’s email, with a copy sent to their second email.

The description of each of the positions, duties, responsibilities, and requirements are available on its website.

Candidates will initially be evaluated based on the service proposals received, emphasizing the following aspects: Quality of the proposal; academic preparation; experience; skills and abilities; ability to deliver required services; compensation for services; and ability and viability to provide professional services under contract to the government of Puerto Rico.

The request for proposals is an invitation to apply for a possible contract for professional services, the agency stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

LM1 Domescape Airbnb in Orocovis ready for more visitors
Contributor January 10, 2023
USDA to invest $1M to improve traffic access to El Yunque
Contributor January 10, 2023
Uber Eats: Beer ‘most ordered’ alcoholic drink in Puerto Rico in ’22
Contributor January 10, 2023
104th edition of American Farm Bureau convention underway
Contributor January 9, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

LM1 Domescape Airbnb in Orocovis ready for more visitors
USDA to invest $1M to improve traffic access to El Yunque
Uber Eats: Beer ‘most ordered’ alcoholic drink in Puerto Rico in ’22
104th edition of American Farm Bureau convention underway
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.