Institute of Statistics unveils Demographic Observatory dashboard

NIMB Staff May 23, 2025
The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics manages the State Data Center (SDC) portal, which provides official demographic data and publications from the U.S. Census Bureau. (https://censo.estadisticas.pr/)
The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics manages the State Data Center (SDC) portal, which provides official demographic data and publications from the U.S. Census Bureau. (Screen capture of https://censo.estadisticas.pr/)

The platform provides visual access to population, fertility, mortality and migration data in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics has launched the Demographic Observatory, a digital dashboard that visually compiles key demographic indicators in a single online platform.

Available through the institute’s State Data Center page (SDC-PR), the tool allows users to explore current data on population trends, fertility, mortality and migration.

“Fulfilling our mission of ensuring comprehensive, reliable and quickly and universally accessible statistics, we have created a series of simple visualizations that allow us to observe the jurisdiction’s demographic behavior, thus promoting informed and evidence-based decision-making,” said Lanselotte Oliveras, statistical projects assistant at the Institute.

The Demographic Observatory includes 23 graphs divided into four main categories. The overview section presents trends in total population, births, deaths, natural growth and age-sex distribution. The fertility section covers birth data by month, fertility rates, delivery methods and reported abortions.

Mortality data are presented through graphs showing deaths by month, mortality rates by sex and age, life expectancy at birth and causes of death. Migration data include immigration, emigration, net migration and the characteristics of migrants, such as education level and age group.

“The Demographic Observatory visually centralizes several demographic trends in Puerto Rico as conceptualized. That way, people can directly consult the behavior of relevant demographic traits that are frequently requested,” said Alberto L. Velázquez-Estrada, senior manager of statistical projects at the institute.

The institute manages the SDC portal as the lead entity of the Puerto Rico State Data Center. The platform includes official demographic data and frequently requested statistical publications from the U.S. Census Bureau.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
