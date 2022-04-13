Type to search

Integro Foundation donates $200K to 10 Puerto Rico-based nonprofits

Contributor April 13, 2022
From left: Event goer James Heckman chats with Foundation Chair Brock Pierce.

Integro Foundation recently hosted a group of artists, fashion designers, entrepreneurs, Miss World beauty queens and international celebrities at the Lighthouse NFT Gallery in Old San Juan to raise funds to support several philanthropic causes.

“Our priority is to identify opportunities to propel the initiatives led by Puerto Rican women working tirelessly for the welfare of our island,” said Alejandro Silva, director of the Foundation.  

“The event provided us with another opportunity to raise more funds and donate $200,000 previously raised during another activity at the end of 2021. The selected non-governmental organizations have projects in the field of mental health, environmental, community participatory action, the arts, empowerment and leadership, conservation, and youth.”

 “The support that we offer to the beneficiary entities will allow them to create capacity for growth and achieve sustainability,” he added.

The organizations that received $20,000 each are Alas a La Mujer, Liga de Arte de San Juan, Comunidad Bohique, Vitrina Solidaria, Fideicomiso de Conservación e Historia de Vieques, ConPRmetidos, Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción, and G-8 (Grupo de las Ocho Comunidades Aledañas al Caño Martín Peña). Two more organizations are set to receive the same amounts each but have yet to be disclosed.

The more than 150 guests participated in an auction led by Brock and Crystal Rose Pierce, members of the Board of Directors of Integro Foundation, which raised the funds, particularly with the work of St. Barth’s artist-in-residence, Daniel Dugan, and the dress modeled by Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielavska by designer Marcos Carrazana and acquired by Dan Hussain.

