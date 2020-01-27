InterContinental San Juan reopens after $80M resort transformation

January 27, 2020 380

Seven months after shutting down for a top-to-bottom renovation, the InterContinental San Juan reopened for business today, owners IHG announced.

The iconic beachfront property in Isla Verde began its transformation in June 2019, as this media outlet reported. At the time, the estimated investment was $80 million.

“Outfitted with the latest in design, technology and comfort, each new touch reflects the rich culture of Puerto Rico and reinstates InterContinental San Juan’s status as a top destination for both business and leisure travelers,” the company said.

The resort offers 398 guest rooms and suites, more than 24,000 square feet of meeting and event space, an outdoor lagoon pool with a swim-up bar, seven restaurants and bars serving up a variety of exquisite cuisines, and a full-service spa.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the reimagined InterContinental San Juan, which has been a labor of love as we sought to update the resort while staying true to the local culture and personality of the city,” said Michael Herrmann, general manager of InterContinental San Juan.

“The revitalized resort offers contemporary amenities for today’s traveler while welcoming back guests with familiar faces, serving up our brand of Puerto Rican hospitality,” he said.

Designed by Boston-based Parker-Torres Design, all guestrooms, suites, and club rooms have been updated with a crisp blue and white palette combined with soft wood tones that echo the island’s pristine beaches and bright waters.

San Juan-based 3MG-PR spearheaded the design of the lobby, restaurants and landscaping, ensuring guests are welcomed by the local culture and beauty of the island as soon as they walk through the doors. Intentional touches that highlight the spirit of the region can be found throughout the hotel, including new art pieces, furnishings, and pops of color that rival Old San Juan’s vibrantly painted homes.

An updated conference floor, pattered with rich textures, houses meeting rooms featuring floor to ceiling windows with scenic views. The largest spaces are the 6,036 square-foot Preciosa Ballroom, the 5,065 square-foot Grand Ballroom, the 2,850 square-foot Caribbean Ballroom, and the 2,344 square-foot Atlantic Ballroom.

InterContinental San Juan is home to seven restaurants and bars including Ocean Breeze, known for having the only toes in the sand oceanfront bar in Isla Verde serving up inventive cocktails and fresh salads, sandwiches and homemade pizzas, and SAK-I, offering an artful blend of Asian flavors with a tropical twist.

Additional dining options include Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Alelí, the hotel’s main breakfast restaurant; La Bodeguita, a café and wine bar offering gourmet breakfast, lunch and evening delights; Akua Bar, a casual swim-up bar serving light lunch and popular tropical cocktails; and Karaya, the resort’s indoor/outdoor main bar.

In addition to a full-service fitness center, guests can also relax at the newly remodeled Akua Spa, which opens next month, the company said.

