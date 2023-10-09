International Economic Dev’t Council recognizes InvestPR

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

InvestPR CEO Ella Woger-Nieves

The work of Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), the island’s business attraction organization, was recently recognized by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the organization announced.

InvestPR received two 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Gold Awards from the IEDC for its work with the Impeller platform, in the categories of Innovative Use of Technology and Entrepreneurship.

The awards were presented at the IEDC 2023 Annual Conference in Dallas. At the same event, InvestPR’s chief executive officer, Ella Woger-Nieves, was appointed to the IEDC 2024 Board of Directors.

“We’re deeply honored to receive these accolades from IEDC. It validates our team’s relentless efforts to position Puerto Rico as a premier investment destination,” said Woger-Nieves.

“The Impeller platform is more than just a tool, it represents our commitment to innovation, fostering connections and building a brighter economic future for Puerto Rico,” she added.

Launched in August 2021, Impeller serves as InvestPR’s online hub for deal-making and investment exposure. In its two-year journey, the platform, which was designed to direct investors toward prime opportunities in Puerto Rico, has already achieved a number of milestones, connecting more than 1,000 investors, facilitating over 50 deals, and attracting capital exceeding $25 million, significantly improving the island’s business and investment environment.

“InvestPR has raised the bar for excellence in economic development with its Impeller platform. This award is a testament to InvestPR’s dedication to fostering a robust economic environment and serves as a great example of how business growth can help transform a community for the better,” stated IEDC’s CEO, Nathan Ohle.

In her role on the IEDC board, Woger-Nieves will collaborate with 25 global economic leaders for a two-year term beginning January 1.

“Being elected to serve on the IEDC Board is not only an honor but also an important milestone in our ongoing journey to position Puerto Rico as a prime investment destination,” said Woger-Nieves. “I’m optimistic about the synergies and collaborations ahead.”

John Bozek, InvestPR’s director of Strategy and Research, previously earned the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation, “further underscoring the organization’s dedication to professional excellence and bolstering Puerto Rico’s economic potential on the global stage,” InvestPR said.