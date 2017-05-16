AT&T boosts mobile internet signal at St. Thomas resort

AT&T has beefed up its mobile internet service at Frenchman’s Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort, adding a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) on site, the carrier announced Monday.

A DAS is made of numerous, small antennas. The antennas distribute AT&T wireless coverage at the resort. This helps shorten the distance a call or text has to travel. Simply put — calls, texts and posts are less likely to get stuck in a data “traffic jam.”

“We want our customers to have a great network experience, wherever they are,” said Ray Flores, AT&T regional vice president of AT&T Puerto Rico and USVI. “We’re keeping them connected — whether it’s making a call, texting, or posting online – by continuing to invest in our network.”

As AT&T continues upgrading and improving its 4G LTE network, it is laying the foundation for its evolution to 5G, the next generation in network technologies, the carrier said.

The Frenchman’s Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort has been using AT&T business solutions for more than 15 years.