Popular Bank introduces Popular Trust services stateside

August 24, 2018 71

Popular Bank, the principal U.S. mainland operating subsidiary of Popular Inc., announced the launch of Popular Trust Services.

Popular Trust Services is part of the Popular Wealth Management and Private Banking Division, which focuses on servicing the bank’s growing high net-worth customer base.

Since Popular Bank launched the Popular Wealth Management and Private Banking Division in June 2017, and aligned its investments, insurance, and national mortgage business lines under a singular wealth management platform, the group has grown to nearly $325 million in assets under management in both deposits and investments, bank executives said.

“We’re proud of the momentum and early success of Popular Wealth Management and Private Banking and are thrilled to provide these expanded capabilities to our clients,” said Matthew Ford, managing director of Wealth Management and Private Banking.

“We have built and continue to supplement our infrastructure organically, customizing the products and services offered to our clients to deliver a seamless and exceptional client experience,” he said.

With over 10 years of trust experience, Anthony Pasculli has been named Popular Bank’s enior Trust Advisor. Prior to joining Popular Bank, Anthony was a trust officer and managing director with a leading financial institution where he managed in excess of $1 billion in assets under management.

Pasculli will focus on estate administration, trusts, charitable trusts, foundations, IRAs, investment management accounts, special needs trusts, and other fiduciary and non-fiduciary relationships.

“Over the last year, we have sharpened our focus on bringing a new approach to private banking and creating an experience uniquely suited to each and every client and their specific needs,” said Joshua Harkey, vice president and manager of Popular Private Client, Popular Bank’s Private Banking Group.

“We’re excited to leverage the insight and tenure that Anthony brings to our private banking team and welcome the expanded platform and service model that Popular Trust Services provides to our clients,” Harkey said.