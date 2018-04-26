Future Farm, TCG Investments break ground on 2 cannabis clinics in P.R.

Future Farm Technologies Inc. announced that FFPR LLC, its Puerto Rico joint venture with TCG Investments, LLC, owners of the Clinica Verde brand of medical cannabis clinics, is set to begin construction on the first two of five dispensaries that FFPR plans to open on the island.

Clinica Verde has contracted with Custom Group, a Puerto Rico-based contracting firm, to lead the construction. The five dispensaries will operate under the Clinica Verde brand.

The dispensaries are located in Humacao, home to a large cluster of hospitals and medical professionals, and in the Condado district of San Juan, to provide easy access and care to the more than 23,000 registered patients in Puerto Rico.

Custom Group expects to begin construction of both sites simultaneously this week and anticipates that the Humacao location will begin providing services for patients by mid-June.

The Humacao dispensary was fully functional and was the newest dispensary in the Clinica Verde brand until it was severely damaged by Hurricane María. Before the hurricane, Humacao showed great potential with consistent monthly sales gains, company executives said.

“We’re very happy to announce our partnership with Custom Group for the redevelopment of the Humacao store,” said Ramón E. Ortiz, CEO of TCG Investments. “Humacao is a market with great potential. It’s home to large multinational corporations like Microsoft and Medtronic and to a world-class resort at Palmas del Mar.”

“Hurricane María caused major damage to this area and we’re glad to announce that our new store will reopen stronger than ever and help improve the quality of life of Humacao’s hundreds of medical cannabis patients,” he added.

Puerto Rico’s medicinal cannabis market comprises 45 dispensaries islandwide.