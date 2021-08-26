InvestPR launches ‘Impeller’ online tool to list business opportunities in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The user-friendly online tool lists business opportunities for on- and off-island investors to engage and deploy capital, InvestPR CEO Rodrick Miller said.

In its ongoing bid to attract capital investment to the island Invest Puerto Rico, announced the launch of Impeller, an online hub for investment opportunities on the island.

The proprietary tool provides a growing list of business opportunities for issuers and companies looking to access on- and off-island investment deals, InvestPR CEO Rodrick Miller said.

“The resource eases the flow of capital via a valuable tool with the momentum to greatly impact Puerto Rico’s economic transformation,” he added.

“Impeller is an undertaking of significant value to individuals and companies looking to do business in Puerto Rico. Historically, it has been challenging from a business perspective for off-island investors and companies in Puerto Rico to identify value-added partnerships and strategic opportunities for investment,” he said.

Impeller helps bridge that gap with access to user-friendly technology and business intelligence.

“A large part of our work is to enable connections that lead to investment, and this new tool achieves that,” said Miller.​

From the investor perspective, Impeller provides a wide-ranging list of investment deals seeking recapitalization and economic growth for the benefit of the island. Opportunity sectors available on Impeller run the spectrum from healthcare and tech to clean energy, visitor economies and commercial real estate.

The tool’s intuitive interface can provide a wealth of information about issuers, including financials, company background, executive leadership, performance, needs, and more, InvestPR announced.

From the issuer perspective, Impeller helps companies increase awareness of their operational footprint among credible investors looking to close capital investment transactions in Puerto Rico.​

“With the ability to surpass the boundaries of traditional outbound and inbound deal sourcing and marketing, investors and issuers are better able to connect at scale, better leveraging opportunities with the most relevant industry pairing,” Miller said.