AT&T invests nearly $275M in 3 years in P.R. network

AT&T has invested nearly $275 million in its Puerto Rico wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016, the company announced Thursday.

These investments drive a wide range of upgrades to reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders, it added.

In 2016, AT&T made more than 900 wireless network upgrades in Puerto Rico, including;

Activating five new cell sites;

Adding capacity to nearly 500 existing cell sites to help manage more network traffic;

Enhancing hundreds of cell sites to help provide customers faster data speeds, and;

Rolling in mobile cell sites (Cell on Wheels) to boost service at crowd-drawing events.

“AT&T is investing to provide faster, more reliable, highly secure connectivity for Puerto Ricans. These continued investments bring residents and businesses a host of new opportunities and help pave the path for 5G mobile services in the years ahead,” said Ray Flores, vice president of AT&T Puerto Rico & USVI.

“These continued investments help us innovate and serve our customers,” said José Juan Dávila, vice president general manager for AT&T Puerto Rico & USVI.

“We want customers to have internet access at any moment, from almost any device — anywhere. By investing in our island, AT&T is making business growth possible and our customers have the tools to stay connected and entertained,” said Dávila.

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) recently chose AT&T to build a nationwide public safety broadband network. The network will be dedicated to America’s police, firefighters, EMS personnel and other first responders when they need it.

“Should Puerto Rico opt-in to the FirstNet network, we will build upon our current and planned investments with a dedicated focus on the state’s first responders,” the carrier said. “And we would expect to make a significant investment to upgrade and maintain Puerto Rico’s FirstNet network over the next 25 years, bringing your first responders the coverage, value and experience they expect.”