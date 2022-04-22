Type to search

IRS scouts for veterans, military spouses for customer service jobs in Puerto Rico

The IRS is seeking qualified applicants for contact representatives and supervisory contact representatives, as well as other positions like clerks and tax examiners. (Credit: Andrei Rahalski | Dreamstime.com)

The Internal Revenue Service announced it is holding in-person job fairs in Puerto Rico, April 21-22, to fill over-the-phone customer service positions, mainly in Spanish.

New hires could be given an on-the-spot job offer and begin working soon thereafter, the agency noted.

“We already have four offices with more than 1,500 employees in Puerto Rico, with plans to expand to 11 offices with close to 3,000 employees by the end of the year,” said IRS Commissioner, Chuck Rettig.

The in-person hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at the Santoni Armed Forces Reserve Center in building #315, Double Eagle Ave, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, 00934.

The IRS is seeking qualified applicants for contact representatives and supervisory contact representatives, as well as other positions like clerks and tax examiners.

These jobs offer competitive pay and benefits, which include steady, set work schedules, paid vacations, health insurance, federal retirement, paid sick days and more.

Managers and HR specialists will be on-site to conduct interviews, answer questions and review and accept resumes. For more information and to pre-register to attend one of the hiring events, visit the IRS Careers page.

Interested job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumé and two forms of identification (namely, a state driver’s license and/or state Identification card, birth certificate, US passport, Military ID card or Social Security card).

Veterans and military spouses should bring their resumé, VA determination letter and DD-214 or Schedule A letter for the potential to be qualified at the event.

