Jackpocket launches lottery app in Puerto Rico

Jackpocket app users can play the lottery games available in Puerto Rico.

Jackpocket, known as the top lottery app in the U.S. according to AppFollow, has announced its official launch in Puerto Rico, the first market outside of the contiguous U.S. where the app is available.

Lottery players in Puerto Rico can now use Jackpocket to play popular games like Powerball, Loto Cash, Pega 4, Pega 3 and Pega 2 from their phones anywhere on the island, which is now the 18th jurisdiction where Jackpocket is available.

Despite not being affiliated with or an agent of the Puerto Rico Lottery, Jackpocet’s app enables players to order official lottery tickets, which Jackpocket fulfills at a licensed retailer. Players can choose their game and numbers, view an image of their ticket, receive automatic notifications if they win, and collect prizes up to $1,200 directly through the app. For prizes of more than $1,200, the winning ticket is transferred to the player for claiming from the Puerto Rico Lottery.

To mark the launch, Jackpocket is giving new Puerto Rico players their first lottery ticket free on the app. New users can get a $2 credit for one ticket by using the code LUCKYPR at checkout on their first order.

“We are thrilled to bring Puerto Ricans a new, convenient way to play the lottery,” said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. “We’re committed to making the lottery fun, safe and accessible to all who love to play. Proceeds from the Puerto Rico Lottery go to social programs and public works that make a real, tangible impact for Puerto Ricans every day.”

Proceeds from Puerto Rico Lottery sales fund such social initiatives as college scholarships, health programs, sports and recreation, and road and infrastructure improvements. Jackpocket aims to increase lottery revenue, supporting these programs and attracting new players. More than 65% of Jackpocket users are aged 18 to 45.

Jackpocket offers features like Jackpocket Pools for Powerball, allowing players to join others in Puerto Rico or create their own lottery pool with friends and coworkers. The app also provides access to exclusive giveaways, including trips, sports tickets, free credits and more.

Jackpocket includes a service fee when users fund their accounts, covering costs as courier service. The fee amount is disclosed before each transaction, and users can visit “Add Funds” in the side menu for more details.

Jackpocket is iCAP certified for player protection, adhering to standards set by the National Council on Problem Gambling. The app includes consumer protections like daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion and access to responsible gambling resources.

Users have won more than $350 million in lottery prizes, with 36 individuals winning $1 million or more.

For more information, visit Jackpocket.com.