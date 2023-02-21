Type to search

James Beard Foundation hosts ‘Taste America’ culinary event in San Juan

Contributor February 21, 2023
The event will take place at the Cocina al Fondo restaurant.

The James Beard Foundation announced that the San Juan event of the Taste America culinary series will take place March 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cocina al Fondo restaurant.

Presented by Capital One, the event celebrates the chefs and local independent restaurants at the heart of communities, bringing together chefs and food lovers for unique culinary experiences across 20 U.S. cities.

Proceeds from Taste America will benefit the featured chefs to support their businesses as well as James Beard Foundation national programming that is rooted in advocacy, racial equity, sustainability, and women’s leadership for the culinary industry.

“The James Beard Foundation is thrilled to bring together such an exceptional pairing of chefs from the San Juan and Los Angeles culinary communities for our tenth year of Taste America. We are looking forward to celebrating these talented chefs and highlighting their unique stories, culinary creativity, and work in their communities,” said Siobhan Flaherty-Haber, vice president of events at the James Beard Foundation.

“The chefs selected to participate in this year’s Taste America culinary series demonstrate a meaningful commitment to their communities and an investment in making the industry more equitable and sustainable,” she said.

