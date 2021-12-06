James Beard Foundation to host ‘Taste America’ event in Puerto Rico

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rican Chef Mario Pagán of La Central will participate in the James Beard Foundation’s 2021-2022 Taste America culinary series, in collaboration with guest Chef María Mercedes Grubb of Underground Dining Club, on Feb. 26, 2022.

Taste America will feature events in 26 cities across the US mainland and Puerto Rico.

“The event aims to bring chefs and diners back together again to safely celebrate local restaurants and build support for industry recovery,” organizers said.

“Guests will enjoy a multi-course meal with beverage pairings, created just for this special night through a unique chef collaboration,” according to a release announcing the event. “The evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by a sit-down dinner with beverage pairings.”

The box office is open, and tickets can be purchased online, offered by tables of two, four, and six for $175 per person.

Taste America supports local chefs and restaurants directly while also driving philanthropic support toward industry-wide relief.

Sixty-five percent of all tickets sold will go directly to La Central to support the business, with 35% of proceeds supporting the Foundation’s national programming, including the Open for Good campaign.

The event is co-produced by Spoon, a division of Kinori Group, an events and tourism company in Puerto Rico.