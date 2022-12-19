JAN-PRO to open 3 offices through Puerto Rico expansion

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The chain has more than 10,000 cleaning franchisees, more than 125 regional development franchisees, and market leadership in 41 states throughout nine countries.

The JAN-PRO Cleaning and Disinfecting brand, a cleaning and disinfecting chain based in Conn., plans to open as many as three offices with its current expansion in the Puerto Rico market, for which they expect to spend more than $100,000 over the next 12 months.

These office locations will support the franchisees, which are responsible for cleaning throughout Puerto Rico, and the company anticipate 50 to 60 franchisees are needed in Puerto Rico, as Travis Williams, JAN-PRO of Central Connecticut Regional Developer explained.

JAN-PRO franchisees will provide workspace cleaning and disinfecting along with floor care maintenance, window cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning and specialized kitchen cleaning.

“We recently hired a Puerto Rican resident as general manager, Carlos Álvarez, who will be responsible to hire all staff needed to support our franchisees, of which we foresee hiring four employees,” said Williams.

Williams also explained that JAN-PRO tends to clean offices, healthcare facilities, schools, banks, and many other types of commercial facilities.

“In our Connecticut market, most of the current JAN-PRO Cleaning and Disinfecting certified business owners provide coaching, certification, and administrative support and have ties to Puerto Rico,” said Williams.

“Many left the island for better economic opportunities and chose to start their JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting business as a way to help support their families locally and back in Puerto Rico,” said Williams.

For more than 31 years, JAN-PRO has provided cleaning and disinfecting services across the United States and other international markets, as well as created independently owned business opportunities for certified franchisees to start their own business, as Williams mentioned.

JAN-PRO uses hospital-strength disinfectants, HEPA-rated vacuums, high-performance cloths and mops, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, and others.

In addition to their JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting Enviroshield system that provides an electrostatic sprayer that charges the disinfectant as it exits the sprayer, giving it a wrap-around effect that covers surfaces in high-touch areas such as door handles, light switches, and elevator buttons, Williams explained.