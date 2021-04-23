Type to search

JaxPort, Puerto Rico Ports Authority to sign MOU to grow jobs, economy

Contributor April 23, 2021
Maritime trade between Jacksonville and Puerto Rico was first established in the 1950s, and at present, Jacksonville is the No. 1 U.S. port for trade with the island.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority and JaxPort, the Jacksonville Port Authority, will sign Memorandum of Understanding next week to affirm the maritime partnership between the two facilities.

The agreement will focus on strengthening this partnership to create jobs and opportunity for both Northeast Florida and Puerto Rico.

On hand for the signing will be Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault, Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz and JaxPort CEO Eric Green, the stateside firm announced.

Maritime trade between Jacksonville and Puerto Rico was first established in the 1950s, and at present, Jacksonville is the No. 1 U.S. port for trade with the island, handling nearly 90% of all sea trade between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Additional guests include JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace, and CEOs from Jacksonville’s three Puerto Rican ocean carriers — Crowley, TOTE Maritime and Trailer Bridge — which are all headquartered in Jacksonville.

