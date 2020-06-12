JCPenney reopens 6 stores in Puerto Rico today

June 12, 2020 357

Retailer JCPenney will reopen the doors of its six stores in Puerto Rico today, after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six stores are located in Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey, Plaza Carolina, Plaza Centro in Caguas, Mayagüez Mall, Plaza del Caribe in Ponce and Plaza del Norte in Hatillo.

JCPenney is offering designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., it confirmed. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.

“We’re operating differently and taking a strategic and consistent approach, keeping associate and customer safety as our top priority,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We’re excited to welcome back our loyal customers and dedicated associates. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive as we reopen our doors, focused primarily on our enhanced safety measures.”

“We continue to listen to our associates and customers and make additional adjustments as needed,” DePaul added. “We are so grateful to our associates for helping us navigate through this environment as we build on our long history and continue the JCPenney story.”

JCPenney will observe safety guidelines and offer services at its stores, including contact-free curbside pickup, cleaning with a focus on high-touch areas throughout the day, social distancing procedures with reminders throughout the store and at checkout time, contactless checkout from customers’ mobile devices via barcode, personal protective equipment for associates, plexiglass shields at open registers, and an extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards, officials said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.