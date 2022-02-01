Jefas y Jevas’ platform looks to develop new female moguls

Jefas y Jevas Founder Celina Nogueras.

Financial empowerment platform “Jefas y Jevas” was recently launched and seeks to help the financial development of women in Puerto Rico and the diaspora to increase the number of female millionaires.

The concept includes a podcast, advice through social networks, mentoring workshops, training dynamics and support groups and it addresses business, entrepreneurship, and personal finance issues, founder Celina Nogueras said.

The “Jefas y Jevas” podcast has been listened to more than 55,000 times and has more than a 1,000 listeners per episode. Although most of the audience is from Puerto Rico, it has 44% of listeners in the United States, she said.

In each episode, topics of business, entrepreneurship, economic independence, and personal finance are addressed.

Some of the people invited have been the CEO of the Uva application, Laura Tirado; entertainer and motivational speaker Yizette Cifredo; the CEO of Valija stores, Cristina Collazo; the co-founder of Señor Paleta, Jennifer Serrano, among other women entrepreneurs with successful stories.

On their social networks, “Jefas y Jevas” has more than 10,000 followers, the majority of whom are professional women between the ages of 25 and 54 from Puerto Rico and the United States.

Likewise, with the JefasYJevas.com blog, the project seeks to continue empowering and educating women in business, finance, and entrepreneurship issues, through different types of publications and visual content.

“’Jefas y Jevas’ was born from a vision of education and financial growth for women, with the goal of increasing the number of Puerto Rican and Latina millionaires,” said Nogueras.

“I see it as an interactive community where women feel empowered, where they can share their knowledge among themselves, accompany each other and give each other support on the path to growing their businesses and generating their wealth,” said Nogueras.

Nogueras is a businesswoman specializing in brand growth, a commercial strategist and founding partner of Muuaaa Design Studio with more than 10 years of experience.

She developed a proprietary tracking methodology for companies to stay culturally relevant and financially successful, and since its inception, Muuaaa Design has helped launch more than 400 brands.

In her professional beginnings, she dedicated herself to the creation of highly recognized cultural events such as the CIRCA International Art Fair, the Graphopoli urban festival, the BOOM Design Fair, among others.