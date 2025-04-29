Jelix Serrano named Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico Youth of the Year

Jelix M. Serrano during her acceptance speech.

The Arecibo Club member received a $9,000 scholarship and will represent the island at the Northeast regional competition.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico (BGCPR) has named Jelix M. Serrano as its 2025 Youth of the Year, recognizing her academic excellence, community service and future aspirations.

Serrano, a longtime member of the Arecibo Club and a high school junior dually enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico’s Arecibo campus, received a $9,000 scholarship to support her education.

“The Club gave me the tools and experiences I needed to strengthen my self-esteem, excel academically and develop leadership skills with a focus on helping others,” Serrano said during her acceptance speech.

With plans to become a surgeon, she aims to contribute to improving health care on the island.

The event, held in San Juan, distributed a total of $42,500 in scholarships among eight finalists, with support from corporate and philanthropic partners including Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Each candidate received scholarship funds to further their university studies.

Serrano also received a leadership medal from presenting sponsor TOTE and will represent Puerto Rico at the Northeast Regional Youth of the Year event hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of America in New York.

BGCPR President Alma Frontera-Colón emphasized the importance of supporting youth development efforts, especially with poverty affecting 70% of the organization’s served communities.

“If we’re not willing to invest in our youth, what future are we building?” she said.

The Youth of the Year program not only celebrates individual achievement but also serves as a fundraising and awareness platform for BGCPR’s educational and leadership programs, which support more than 16,500 children and young adults annually.