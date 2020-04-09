JetBlue consolidates service in 5 U.S. airports to reduce ‘excess flying’ for 8 weeks

April 9, 2020 25

JetBlue announced it will temporarily consolidate operations in five major metropolitan areas in the U.S between April 15 and June 10.

The revised schedules are aimed at reducing excess flying during a time of unprecedented low demand for air travel while maintaining a critical level of service across the airline’s network for those who absolutely must fly, Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue, said.

“We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crewmembers,” said Laurence.

During that period, JetBlue will consolidate its operations in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington D.C. with flights operating at one or two airports in each metro area, it said.

This month, the carrier will operate 28 daily flights out of Boston Logan International Airport; five from Los Angeles International Airport and Long Beach Airport; 30 from John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport; two from San Francisco International Airport; and two from Washington National Airport.

During that time, the airline will suspend service from seven airports near the chosen temporary hubs, cutting the number of total daily flights from 492 to 70, representing an 85% reduction.

JetBlue also intends to file an exemption request with the U.S. Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend flying at other airports where the airline typically operates only a handful of daily flights and where current demand does not support JetBlue service, it confirmed.

The airline’s customer support team will notify customers whose flights have been canceled via email for rebooking options on other JetBlue flights or the choice of a refund or JetBlue credit for future travel.

