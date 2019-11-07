JetBlue expands free entertainment lineup with launch of new onboard content partners

November 7, 2019 143

JetBlue is providing customers with more inflight entertainment options based on their feedback with the launch of its newest onboard offerings from Showtime, Spotify, Inscape and PressReader.

Starting this month, customers onboard the airline’s HD touchscreen-equipped aircraft can access full seasons of shows from Showtime, podcasts from Spotify, the day’s biggest headlines from PressReader, curated meditation and relaxation content from Inscape and more, airline officials said.

“Almost 20 years after disrupting the industry with free live TV at every seat, on every plane – we are once again re-defining inflight entertainment by listening closely to our customers’ feedback and offering even more options to make the most of their time onboard,” said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue.

“Whether you want to binge-watch, binge-listen, connect, disconnect, or just discover something new – you can do it from our new HD seatback screens, your own devices, or more likely, all of the above,” she said.

JetBlue’s latest partnerships build on the airline’s ongoing efforts to provide a “multi-screen experience,” which allows customers to use a range of devices simultaneously, including HD seatback entertainment, just as they would in their living room.

JetBlue’s newest partners will complement the airline’s already-free 100+ channels of DIRECTV, hundreds of free movies and up to nearly 60 full seasons of a variety of shows.