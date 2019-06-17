JetBlue Foundation enlightens students about aviation careers at LMM Airport

June 17, 2019 176

The JetBlue Foundation, in collaboration with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, recently sponsored a visit by ACE Academy students to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan to introduce them to available aviation careers.

Students from different regions of the island visited JetBlue’s Carolina operations from June 10-14. The initiative introduces aviation careers to students from different backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented in the industry. The initiative also provides students with practical experience.

During “JetBlue Day,” students had the opportunity to learn directly from JetBlue pilots and other professionals in the aviation industry. This summer, JetBlue and the OBAP Foundation organized seven ACE Academy programs.

In addition to San Juan, the program will take place in JetBlue’s other focus cities: New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles / Long Beach and Orlando, and St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands. In total, more than 150 students will participate in the ACE Academy this year.

Each ACE Academy includes a full curriculum:

Presentations by aviation pioneers and professionals from a wide range of careers in the industry and airlines;

Special field trips with practical flight training for pilots and aviation professionals, certified instructors FAA flight and more; and,

A program completely run by pilots and other volunteers.

Admission is offered to high school students, ages 14 to 18 who have an interest in learning about aviation. Applicants are classified based on the cumulative competitively GPA and a test, JetBlue said.