JetBlue introduces Blueprint to provide a more customized flying experience

Passengers can watch the same film or TV show at the exact same time with up to five other customers on the flight. (Credit: JetBlue.com)

The new service offers features that let customers watch, save and discover content.

JetBlue airline announced it will begin offering “Blueprint by JetBlue,” a personalized platform that will provide customers with more customizability when flying, starting with new entertainment features.

Among other innovations, the service introduces new seatback touchscreen features to mirror what customers are used to experiencing with their streaming platforms at home.

Among the new functions that customers can see on their seatback screens are: Watch party, a feature that allows customers to watch the same film or TV show at the same time with up to five other passengers.

JetBlue is the first airline to allow up to six customers to watch entertainment content simultaneously. Another new function is content recommendations, where customers can receive personal recommendations for inflight entertainment based on their previous viewing history.

Another new feature is “Pick up where you left off,” which allows customers to continue watching the same film or television show where they “left off,” even if the customer has a layover or will be “flying next month,” the airline said.

Furthermore, JetBlue customers can also use the saved favorite feature, in which they can save TV shows and movies to watch during a future flight and “spend less time searching and more time watching.”

In addition, there is a saved settings feature and a content partnership feature that the airline described as “First-of-its-kind partnerships,” such as JetBlue’s exclusive streaming partner, Peacock.

Custom-made touchpoints

Beyond inflight entertainment options, Blueprint expands on the airline’s products that give customers a more personalized experience, and “brings their entire travel journey to their fingertips.” These include personal greetings; flight connect; seatback ordering; and loyalty features.

The new personalization functions have already kicked off on JetBlue’s AVANT touchscreen aircraft, powered by Thales, and are expected to be completed next month.

“JetBlue has always been an innovator as the first to have seatback screens and fast, free and unlimited Wi-Fi on every aircraft,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and customer support at JetBlue. “By launching Blueprint by JetBlue, we’re doubling down on our commitment to help customers create an inflight experience tailored to their needs and preferences, making their flight as comfortable as their own living rooms.”