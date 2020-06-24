JetBlue launches Cash+Points redemption option to boost travel

June 24, 2020 73

JetBlue announced it is launching a Cash+Points redemption option for customers who are ready to book travel but do not have enough TrueBlue points to cover the full cost of their itinerary.

Available when booking directly with JetBlue, TrueBlue members are now able to make up the difference by using a combination of cash and points, the airline said.

“Many TrueBlue members have accumulated points but fall short of the amount needed to travel. With this new option, customers have added flexibility to book travel when convenient, and this update comes at a time when members have been less likely to earn loyalty points but are ready to travel again,” the carrier said in a statement.

Cash+Points also “ensures JetBlue’s TrueBlue program remains relevant for leisure customers who may be traveling less frequently but would still like opportunities to redeem the points they have earned.”

Customers no longer need to save up points for long periods of time before they are able to redeem them for flights. Now, customers can determine their preferred combination of cash and points, including for the Mint Experience, starting at 500 points.

“Cash+Points offers even more value and flexibility for customers when they are ready to travel again,” said Don Uselmann, vice president, loyalty and personalization, JetBlue. “With TrueBlue, we’re always looking to offer as many options as possible and further reward members. Cash+Points gives customers with at least 500 points the option to save money by redeeming points for their JetBlue flight purchases.”

How it works when booking JetBlue flights:

Start a flight search on jetblue.com or the JetBlue app.

Select “Use TrueBlue points”

To see Cash+Points options on desktop, select a specific flight and fare type

To see Cash+Points on the app, select a specific flight and fare, then select “Continue”

The search results will display the points required on the Cash + Points widget. Customers can choose nearly any combination of cash and points, starting at 500 points, by using the slider or by manually entering the amount

Cash+Points can be used for any JetBlue flight, any time, with no blackout dates — and will be available on JetBlue Vacations packages soon, the airline confirmed.