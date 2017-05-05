Lido Jewelers opens store at The Mall of San Juan

Lido Jewelers opened its newest store at The Mall of San Juan Thursday, adding to the mix of retail tenants at the two-year-old shopping center.

“It has been a little more than two years since we opened our doors and we continue to welcome local merchants like Lido Jewelers,” said Marnie Marquina, director of marketing and sponsorships at the mall.

“Lido Jewelers, owned by renowned entrepreneur Isaac Demel, began its legacy in 1982 with a novel design jewelery concept. After more than three and a half decades, it continues to offer a service of excellence, while keeping the search in the world of cutting edge design jewelry from its very conception,” she said.

Over the years, Lido evolved from ordinary jewelry to fine handmade designer jewelry, made with diamonds, colored gemstones, gold and other unusual and unexpected materials. The main line of jewelry is accented by a range of designer fashion items, perfect for any occasion and aimed at the professional woman with purchasing power.

Lido enters the mall already populated by several other jewelry stores, such as Letran, Swarovski, Jorge Bared and Tiffany. About 10 additional stores and restaurants are scheduled to open at the mall during this year, with at least half of them sharing the distinction of being exclusive to Puerto Rico, Marquina said.