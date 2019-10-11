Join-a-Join revamps short-term property rental platform

October 11, 2019 197

Join-a-Join, an online travel platform based in Puerto Rico that links people who want to offer their homes for rent with guests who need temporary or short-term accommodations, has relaunched its platform in time for winter vacation travel.

“Our favorite time of the year is coming up, which means that it’s time to plan that Winter vacation you have been dreaming about for months. But before you look to book a hotel, consider the global trend and the popularity that the short-term property rental market has gained,” Join-a-Join founders Mike and Steve Leung said.

Join a Join, via a secure and interactive platform, provides access to places and adventures for a weekend getaway or vacation, from luxurious villas to cozy apartments by the beach and other points of interest in Puerto Rico.

Mike and Steve Leung began Join a Join in 2013 listing a friend’s beach house and it’s been growing ever since. Since then, the company has developed a solid inventory of properties throughout the island that includes houses, villas and apartments in the areas of greatest demand in Puerto Rico.

Join-a-Join’s service allows listing properties or service free of charge. Join-a-Join promotes, receives reservations, and later delivers the revenues to the owner or property manager. For every transaction, Join-a-Join charges a service fee.

One of the key benefits for hosts is that Join-a-Join offers in each booking the Accommodation Protection Program which covers homeowners up to $25,000 in liability protection and third-party property damage, as well as $5,000 of content protection, Mike and Steve Leung said.