The Mall of San Juan owners sue BRIO Hospitality for $2.2M

July 26, 2018 128

Plaza Internacional, the owners of The Mall of San Juan, have filed a lawsuit against BRIO Hospitality P.R. Inc. — the local franchisees of the now closed BRIO Tuscan Grille — seeking to collect nearly $2.2 million, this media outlet learned.

As this media outlet reported exclusively in June, the BRIO restaurant formerly located at the mall closed abruptly after more than three years of operations at the shopping center. It was the only BRIO location in Puerto Rico and its last day of operations was June 17, 2018.

The lawsuit filed at the San Juan Superior Court names BRIO Hospitality P.R. Inc. partners Julio Canales-Figueroa, Alice Cuebas-Canales and José Fernando Rodríguez-Ortiz as defendants.

This media outlet attempted to obtain comments from Plaza Internacional officials, who responded with a “no comment.”

The Mall of San Juan is owned by Taubman Centers, which is expected to release second quarter earnings next week.