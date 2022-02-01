‘Juego Empresarial’ event draws 84 Aibonito businesses to training sessions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PROEL Connect President Rafael J. Rodríguez leads one of the workshops.

“Juego Empresarial,” an event recently sponsored by the PROEL Connect firm, drew more than 100 people representing 84 businesses in the central town of Aibonito.

The event included virtual and in-person activities and was attended by 23 experts, who spoke about the dimensions of the modern entrepreneur and the strategies of successful entrepreneurship, PROEL Connect President Rafael J. Rodríguez, said.

Among the topics that were discussed were: digital sales and marketing, leadership, finance, writing, planning, legal responsibility, communication, metaverse and business ideas.

During the event, participants were offered fundamental information so that they can develop their business ideas and the necessary tools that will help them achieve success, Rodríguez said.

“We’ve gone beyond the proposed goals. The success of the event has been the great collaboration of more than 100 participants from 84 different businesses, and the commitment of the 23 experts and mentors who shared their knowledge,” Rodríguez said.

To continue benefiting new entrepreneurs, registration for the event will remain open so that participants can take part in the virtual workshops.