JVJ Consulting launches Lego Serious Play workshops in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff May 6, 2025
The method encourages creative problem-solving for team development.

JVJ Consulting, a Puerto Rican firm specializing in strategic facilitation and planning, has added the internationally recognized Lego Serious Play methodology to its service offerings.

The approach uses Lego bricks to help organizations — including businesses, schools and nonprofits — improve communication to solve problems.

“This is not a child’s game,” said José Víctor Jiménez, certified Lego Serious Play facilitator. “It’s a powerful methodology, internationally validated, that delivers real results because it allows every voice to be heard.”

Adopted by global organizations such as Google, NASA and Coca-Cola, Lego Serious Play encourages participants to “think with their hands.” Sessions are designed to foster authentic conversations and strengthen collaboration across diverse teams.

“This methodology helps participants build ideas, express emotions and find creative solutions in a collaborative way,” said Jiménez, who is also the founder of JVJ Consulting.

Each session begins with a tailored assessment and produces deliverables aligned with the organization’s specific goals. Sessions can be held in person or online and are adaptable for corporate, educational, community and government settings.

According to JVJ Consulting, the sessions are suited for leaders looking to connect more deeply with their teams, entrepreneurs seeking strategic clarity, and institutions undergoing change.

“It strengthens teamwork and allows for impactful conversations and strategy development,” Jiménez added.

JVJ Consulting’s launch of Lego Serious Play introduces a new team-building tool for Puerto Rico-based organizations seeking engaging, results-focused development strategies, he said.

