KetoneAid sues Puerto Rico business over alleged patent breach

KetoneAid, the plaintiff, claims that the Fun Ketones products, like its Hard Ketones line, are alternative drinks to alcohol that embody the patented technology.

The Virginia company claims Suspend Aging infringed on its ketone-based beverage technology.

Virginia-based KetoneAid Inc. has filed a federal lawsuit against Puerto Rico company Suspend Aging LLC and its president, Ibok Ibok, alleging patent infringement related to its ketone-based beverage technology.

In a complaint filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, KetoneAid claims that Suspend Aging, doing business as ALTRD Health LLC and Altrd Ape Co., has marketed and sold a line of drinks called “Fun Ketones” that allegedly infringe on KetoneAid’s patented formulas.

KetoneAid is seeking damages, a permanent injunction and an order to hold Ibok personally liable by piercing the corporate veil.

The action for patent infringement accuses the defendants of manufacturing, distributing and offering for sale beverages that utilize D-1,3-butanediol (D-1,3 BDO), a key ingredient protected under KetoneAid’s U.S. Patent No. 11,760,963.

KetoneAid, which makes ketone-based products with a history in clinical research targeting conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, asserts that its patented technology is integral to its “Hard Ketones” product line. These drinks are promoted as alcohol alternatives that deliver a similar buzz without ethanol’s common side effects.

The lawsuit states that Suspend Aging’s “Fun Ketones” mirror this concept by offering a similar experience without traditional alcohol, using a substance the defendants market as “Betterhol,” which KetoneAid alleges is chemically identical to its patented ingredient.

According to the complaint, the dispute escalated after KetoneAid issued a cease-and-desist letter in December 2024. Although the defendants acknowledged receipt and admitted their product contained the active ingredient, they “continued its infringing acts,” KetoneAid claims.

The lawsuit further alleges that Suspend Aging failed to uphold corporate duties, noting the company has not paid its required annual fee to the Puerto Rico Department of State since its creation in 2023.

KetoneAid argues that Ibok personally owns the trademarks “Fun Ketones” and “Betterhol” and exercises full control over Suspend Aging, justifying the request to hold him personally liable.

The company also claims it will suffer irreparable harm without court intervention, including damage to market share, goodwill and the value of its proprietary technology. It argues that allowing continued infringement could embolden other competitors to disregard patent protections.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction to stop sales of the accused products, an award of damages and attorney’s fees. KetoneAid also requests that Ibok be held jointly and severally liable, or jointly responsible for the full amount, with Suspend Aging for any judgment entered against them.

The case has been assigned to Judge Gina R. Méndez-Miró.