Kevane Grant Thornton Puerto Rico leads in gender diversity, study finds

Isabel Hernández, tax partner and head of the International Business Center at Kevane Grant Thornton

Women hold 58% of management roles in the firm’s local office as global progress continues.

Kevane Grant Thornton has released its latest study, “Women in Business 2025: The Push Toward Diversity,” highlighting significant progress in gender diversity in mid-sized businesses worldwide.

Conducted by Grant Thornton International, the study surveyed 5,000 business leaders, including CEOs, managing directors and senior decision-makers, in 28 countries between October and November 2023 to assess women’s representation in senior management.

The study found that in Puerto Rico, 58% of management positions and 53% of the overall workforce at Kevane Grant Thornton’s local office are held by women.

“In our Puerto Rico office, we have already broken new ground,” said Carlos Dolagaray, managing partner of Kevane Grant Thornton. “Currently, 58% of our management positions and 53% of our workforce are women.”

He noted that the office has positioned itself as a leader in gender diversity within the organization.

The study found that, globally, women now hold 34% of senior management roles in mid-sized companies, reflecting a 0.5 percentage-point increase from the previous year.

South America led the way, with 37.2% of senior positions held by women, while Thailand had the highest percentage in the Asia-Pacific region at 43.1%.

One key takeaway is that gender-balanced leadership teams positively impact business performance, improving decision-making, innovation and financial outcomes.

More than 77.6% of mid-market companies reported pressure from customers, investors and other stakeholders to demonstrate commitment to diversity. In response, businesses are increasingly integrating diversity initiatives into their strategic growth plans.

The report outlines several key strategies for advancing gender diversity in leadership, including setting clear targets for women in leadership roles, investing in mentorship and career development, and promoting gender balance across supply chains.

Isabel Hernández, tax partner and head of the international business center at Kevane Grant Thornton, emphasized that gender balance is not just about equality — it’s also an economic driver.

“By accelerating action on gender balance, we are not just opening the doors to women; we are creating a more innovative, resilient and dynamic business landscape for generations to come,” Hernández said.

The “Women in Business 2025” report is based on data from Grant Thornton International’s International Business Report (IBR), which has tracked global business trends since 1992.

The study underscores the critical role of diversity in driving sustainable growth, urging mid-market businesses to act decisively in fostering a balanced leadership team.