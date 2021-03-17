Kinesis Foundation opens 17th call for scholarships for Puerto Rican students

Kinesis Founder José Enrique Fernández.

The Kinesis Foundation announced the opening of the application period of the 2021-2022 Kinesis scholarship, aimed at students who demonstrate financial need and are enrolled in a program leading to a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree at one of the top 100 universities in the United States.

The Kinesis scholarship has awarded $10.5 million to 332 students during 17 consecutive years.

The call is competitive, and the application must be completed online on or before April 16, 2021. The student must meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of Puerto Rico;

Have a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Graduate students and those in high school must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or higher;

Present evidence of financial need;

Be admitted to one of the first 100 prestigious educational institutions, according to the US News Rank or accredited outside of Puerto Rico. The student must present the admission letter to the university; and,

Commit to Puerto Rico’s social and economic development.

“The last few years have been tough for students and for everyone in general. Being able to announce the opening of scholarship for us is a great celebration,” said Kinesis Founder José Enrique Fernández.

Kinesis Foundation scholars have earned admission many of the top 100 universities in the United States, including the University of Puerto Rico, Princeton University, Notre Dame University, Harvard University, Columbia University, universities in Europe, among others.

“Knowing that we have contributed positively to achieving the academic dreams of these students is our main motivation to continue our mission,” he said.

Scholarship submissions will be accepted until April 16, 2021.

