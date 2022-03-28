Krystal to open 1st burger franchise in Puerto Rico this summer

The Puerto Rico restaurants will feature Krystal's iconic square burgers, appetizing snacks and sides, handspun shakes, and other favorites that have made the brand popular.

Atlanta-based fast-food burger chain Krystal announced it will open its first international franchise-owned restaurant in Puerto Rico this summer.

The first location of the “original home of the slider of the South” outside the US mainland will open at The Outlet 66 Mall in Canóvanas, company officials announced.

Krystal Restaurants LLC has selected Caribbean Cattle LLC, headed by entrepreneur Justin Tirri, as the franchise operator on the island and the deal is to continue to grow and increase the brand’s footprint in Puerto Rico, it noted. Tirri operates the shopping center.

The restaurants will feature the brand’s new design and service format.

“Our teams have been hard at work to keep us on track for our aggressive expansion plans. It’s incredibly exciting to see their efforts come to fruition, especially in our first international endeavors,” said Thomas Stager, president for Krystal Restaurants LLC.

“We’re proud to bring our unique flavors and highly crave able menu offerings to individuals outside of the US and to welcome new partners, such as Caribbean Cattle LLC., to our organization. We’re looking forward to growing with them and building our presence in new markets,” he said.

Tirri already owns several restaurants, including the only Golden Corral restaurant in Puerto Rico, also located at the Canóvanas shopping center.

“We wanted to bring a different concept to Puerto Rico, we found in Krystal a unique product for the whole family to enjoy,” said Tirri.

“We’re very happy to add Krystal to our business portfolio and we know that the potential for locations in Puerto Rico is infinite. Our team led by Daniel Santiago, Luis Albino and other industry experts will be responsible for having one of the best franchises in the chain,” said Tirri.