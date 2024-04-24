La Central by Mario Pagán extends hours to include lunch

A monumental still greets visitors and serves as a backdrop for the main bar.

The eatery at Distrito T-Mobile is making its spaces available for special events.

Starting in this month, La Central by Mario Pagán at the Distrito T-Mobile will launch a new schedule from Wednesday to Saturday that includes opening for lunch.

With this addition, chef Pagán and chef José Cruz, along with their team, are responding to the public, who “wish to experience the multisensory culinary experience” for daytime dining and private event hosting.

“At La Central by Mario Pagán, we always pay attention to the desires of our customers, and for this reason, we are opening our doors for lunch,” Pagán said.

“So, we provide this alternative for those who seek to delight in our cuisine at any time of the day, with the full menu that they have already made their favorite,” Pagán explained. “We have light options, main dishes, a variety of meat cuts, sharing options, sauces and accompaniments, all made with fresh, local and the highest-quality ingredients, inspired by Puerto Rican cuisine and culture.”

“Since its opening in 2021, the restaurant successfully operated a dinner-only schedule. Now we are providing the option that has been so requested: to enjoy La Central during lunchtime,” said La Central’s general manager, Emmanuel Quiñones.

He added, “During this schedule, we will also have our elegant and versatile spaces available to hold special and corporate events. Whether it’s for lunch, dinner, a business meeting or a special activity, at La Central, we have an ideal place to please your tastes and needs.”

Visitors to La Central are greeted by a monumental still at the main bar, and the aroma of burning coals from a large grill permeates the unique steakhouse in the metropolitan area.

La Central’s menu offers a variety of options. The “PA’ ARRANCAR” section features a selection of salads and appetizers, including Caesar, arugula and sweet potato in syrup. The appetizers include Pedro’s Mortadella and octopus served with a black bean hummus “refrito.”

A selection of raw dishes completes the appetizers, including caviar with plantain chips and fresh cream; charcoal-grilled shrimp cocktail with garlic oil, herbs and cocktail sauce; oysters on the half shell with mignonette; and octopus salad with red onion, garlic pickle, capers, peppers, cilantro and cabbage, all accompanied by mini arepas.

An important feature of the menu is that almost all dishes are cooked over grill and charcoal to achieve unique flavors. Dishes served directly from the grill include the 7-ounce or 12-ounce steak filet, picanha, Prime New York strip, rib-eye steak, lamb ribs with coffee rub, 30-ounce chateaubriand, and 32-ounce porterhouse.

There are also grilled seafood alternatives, such as charcoal-grilled lobster tails in a lobster bisque reduction with lemon, and scallops paired with fennel and roasted corn with crispy serrano ham, served with 21st-century funche.

The restaurant features an indoor bar and lounge area, a unique light installation on rum barrels, a fixed stage for events and live music, and a private room that can accommodate up to 44 people. Additional areas include a Cigar Room, the main dining room, a mezzanine and a terrace, with a total seating capacity of 200 guests.

Chefs Mario Pagán and José Cruz

Central 75 cocktail.

Steak cobb salad

octopus salad with red onion, garlic pickle, capers, peppers, cilantro, and cabbage.

A variety of dishes served at La Central.

32-ounce Porterhouse steak.

Braised mushrooms

Shrimp cocktail with garlic oil, herbs, and cocktail sauce.

Cheese and guava pound cake.

Tea time.