La Concha joins Marriott’s Autograph Collection; plans $45M in upgrades

Originally built in 1958, then renovated and reopened in 2007, La Concha Resort has a rich history and has long been a key component of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry.

La Concha Resort, one of the most iconic hotels in San Juan’s Condado district is set to become the latest addition to Marriott International’s “Autograph Collection,” announced Fahad Ghaffar, partner at Paulson Puerto Rico, the company that owns and operates the hotel.

As part of the upgrade, Ghaffar announced the investment of $45 million in a full renovation of 238 oceanfront suites as well as new additions to La Concha’s offerings and amenities, among them the construction of a five-star spa and renovations to the Beach Club.

The hotel will also be the home of Tekka Bar, a high-end sushi restaurant concept by renowned Las Vegas restaurateur Takashi Segawa. An new restaurant will also be coming to the iconic Perla space, to be announced in the coming months, executives said.

“La Concha Resort has had a long-standing relationship with Marriott, previously forming part of its Renaissance Hotels group for 15 years. Joining Marriott’s Autograph Collection is a huge step forward in La Concha’s legacy as one of Puerto Rico’s premier hotels,” said John Paulson, president of Paulson & Co. “With this partnership, our guests will enjoy new levels of luxury and an enhanced guest experience.”

The Autograph Collection is part of Marriott’s Distinctive Premium tier of hotels. It includes more than 270 independent hotels and resorts located in some of the world’s most desirable destinations spread out across more than 45 countries and territories.

Each hotel is hand-selected for its uniqueness in both design and its approach to hospitality, following the motto “Exactly Like Nothing Else,” the company stated. Currently, it is the most sought-after and popular of Marriott’s brands.

This will be the first Autograph Collection Resort in Puerto Rico. Featuring 473 rooms and suites, La Concha Resort offers tropical modernism and bountiful amenities, showcasing sweeping panoramic views of the ocean right at the epicenter of San Juan’s hottest social scene.

Among its main attractions are the Casino del Mar, which features the newly built BetMGM Sportsbook, and Fifty-Eight Club.

Paulson Puerto Rico, one of the largest private firms on the island with more than 3,000 direct employees, owns and operates La Concha Resort, part of The Condado Collection of hotels that also includes the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel and Condado Ocean Club. The company also operates more than 10 restaurants, including STK and Serafina and owns the St. Regis Hotel and Spa.