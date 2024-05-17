Type to search

La Concha Resort opens its 1st spa with $2.7M investment

NIMB Staff May 17, 2024
The newly opened Elemara Spa & Salon at La Concha Resort has a modern reception area.

The Elemara Spa & Salo has a view of the Atlantic.

As part of the property’s renovation and expansion, Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico, and Mike Rivera, general manager of La Concha Resort, announced the opening of the $2.7 million Elemara Spa & Salon, a new addition to the hotel’s luxury and wellness services portfolio.

“The opening of this new space is a key element in La Concha Resort’s ambitious expansion plan, backed by a $46.9 million investment by Paulson Puerto Rico,” said Padua.

“This inauguration responds to Condado Collection’s goal to continue contributing to the development of the tourism industry and Puerto Rico’s economic growth,” he said.

The spa created more than 50 subcontracted jobs during its 12-month construction period, and 16 direct jobs in its initial phase.

Located in a scenic setting by the sea, the spa offers luxury services against the natural backdrop of the ocean and the sounds of the waves. The facility provides body, facial and therapeutic treatments, a beauty salon and related products. It is open to both hotel guests and the public.

“Our menu includes a variety of experiences with a holistic therapeutic approach,” said Melva Cancel, director of Elemara Spa & Salon. “We focus on balancing sensory, mental and physical qualities. Each service begins with the vibrations and resonances of a perfect octave so the mind and body relax naturally and achieve a deeper result.”

