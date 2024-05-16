La Maestría Live: A disruptive force of business networking in Puerto Rico

Raúl Palacios, creator of La Maestría Live

A free event led by Raúl Palacios features insights and networking opportunities with industry leaders.

ADVERTORIAL

In a world where connections and knowledge are fundamental to success, La Maestría Live emerges as a disruptive and powerful platform to boost your career and expand your network of contacts. Led by creator and financial consultant Raúl Palacios, renowned for his outstanding podcast “La Maestría,” this event is changing the rules of the game in the business sphere in Puerto Rico.

Historically, business networking events have been limited to professional associations that develop traditional conferences with seminars and panel luncheons. But Raúl and his company, Palacios Media, is flipping this concept on its head by turning it into an entertaining live talk show with special guests, with business and leadership as its core themes. The event will take place on Thursday, May 23, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the iconic Puerto Rico Museum of Art.

Traditionally, events at this venue, known for its glitz and glamour, would cost north of $200. However, La Maestría Live is giving this entry away for free, along with food and drinks, thanks in large part to the participation of more than 20 confirmed companies, including leaders like Prime Logistics, Aeronet, Farmacias Caridad, Al Chavo.com, NUC University and Cedrela Consulting.

During this event you will have the opportunity to interact with two prominent figures from the world of sports:

Ricardo Dalmau, CPA, MBA: Recognized for his outstanding career in Puerto Rican basketball and his experience in sports management and finance. Currently, he serves as president of the National Superior Basketball (BSN) league, contributing his knowledge to drive the growth and development of the sector.

Recognized for his outstanding career in Puerto Rican basketball and his experience in sports management and finance. Currently, he serves as president of the National Superior Basketball (BSN) league, contributing his knowledge to drive the growth and development of the sector. Michelle González: Lawyer by profession and former Olympic player of the women’s basketball team, Michelle has demonstrated her passion and commitment both in the legal and sports fields. She will bring her unique perspective on the rise of women’s sports and their role in society and the business world.

Both guests will share their experiences and knowledge in this networking and entertainment session, providing you with a valuable opportunity to expand your horizons and open new doors in your career.

To obtain a free ticket, while available, register at this link.

Don’t miss this opportunity to advance your career and expand your network of contacts in a dynamic and enriching environment.