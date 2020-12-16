Type to search

In-Brief

La Marqueta gastronomic space reopens in Condado

Contributor December 16, 2020
La Marqueta is an open-air spot in Condado featuring a variety of gastronomic options.

La Marqueta, an oceanfront gastronomic space in Condado is reopening its doors, to again showcase its culinary offerings and two bars, while complying with security and distancing protocols in the face of the pandemic.

“La Marqueta is a unique take on the immensely popular food market movement. Its oceanfront location, in the heart of Condado in San Juan, is perfect for gathering and enjoying good food, in an al fresco safe environment,” said Fahad Ghaffar, partner at Paulson & Co., managing investments in Puerto Rico and developer of the concept. 

Located on Ashford Avenue next to the Condado Plaza Hotel, the gastronomic scene of La Marqueta hosts José Enrique, L’Écume, La Taquería, Hen House and Shogun—Sushi & Asian Cuisine restaurants; each menu offering a selection of “iconic dishes for the adventurous foodie,” executives said.

Following the government’s Executive Order, La Marqueta will open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., sticking to a health and safety protocol that meets the requirements of the Department of Health and OSHA certifications, and includes temperature-taking, hand sanitizing stations, and tables placed more than six feet apart, the management said.

In addition, delivery and pick up will be available soon for all La Marqueta outlets through all delivery applications and www.lamarquetapr.com.

