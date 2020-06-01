Labor Dept. moves jobless benefits ‘drive-up’ service to Convention Center

June 1, 2020 260

Starting today, the Puerto Rico Labor Department is moving its “drive-up” unemployment benefits document drop-off service to the Puerto Rico Convention Center in the Miramar sector of San Juan, agency Secretary Briseida Torres said.

“Given the reopening of business activity and the need to provide a more efficient service to applicants, we decided to move the drive-thru operation from our headquarters to the Convention Center,” she said.

“This way, people will have the chance to deliver their documents in a larger place, without affecting the Hato Rey area’s commercial activity and guaranteeing the safety of visitors and our employees,” said Torres, adding that the service in the new location will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The move also seeks to speed up the resolution of pending issues related to unemployment claims, she said.

“We’re looking for alternatives on a daily basis that allow us to be more effective in the service we provide, despite the technological limitations and shortfall of specialized personnel that we have faced in the process,” she said.

People who need to drop off documents related to their unemployment claims may go to the Convention Center, as well as to the different delivery centers in Ponce, Manatí, Fajardo and Mayagüez, which is launching drive-up

The latter municipality will begin operating its drive-up system today, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Isidoro “Cholo” García stadium.

The Convention Center will offer free parking for people and employees who need to use it, Labor Department officials said.

New document drop-off centers may be opened in different municipalities in the coming weeks, to help people from nearby towns, the agency said.