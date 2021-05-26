Type to search

In-Brief

Labor Dept. to train employers on Work Opportunities Promotion Fund

Contributor May 26, 2021
Labor Secretary Carlos RIvera-Santiago.

The Puerto Rico Labor Department will offer guidance to employers who wish to benefit from salary incentives from the Work Opportunities Promotion Fund, agency Secretary Carlos J. Rivera-Santiago announced.

“We will soon begin the compulsory orientation course for public and private employers who are interested in submitting proposals for Fiscal Year 2022, as provided by Act 52 of 1991. We urge you to learn the details of this initiative with which you can promote job opportunities, retain existing jobs, and create job and training opportunities,” said Rivera-Santiago.

The special fund is there to fight unemployment on the island and is financed by a special contribution paid by employers under the Employment Security Act. This is equivalent to 1% of the taxable wages paid by the employer. The law provides for the creation of a training and work opportunities program, which must include the elderly.

The virtual orientation will be on May 28 in sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To reserve, submit the registration form via e-mail on or before May 26 to ley52@trabajo.com.

