Grocer Econo launches ‘ECONOMiAPP’ consumer loyalty program

Supermercados ECONO announced the launch of “ECONOMiAPP,” a new mobile app that is part of a consumer loyalty program that offers conveniences such as accumulating points and discount coupons, among other perks.

“As market leaders, we’re at the forefront of technology aimed at the consumer,” said Eduardo Marxuach, president of the chain.

“Our goal as a chain is to put in the hands of the consumer an attractive way to make their purchases. Last December we launched ‘EconoToGo’ and today with ‘ECONOMiAPP’ we once again raise the standard of convenience. In a single mobile application the customer can obtain savings, use coupons and accumulate points for discounts on future purchases.”

ECONOMiApp will offer the consumer about $70 in exclusive discount coupons. This will result in greater savings, since app coupons can be combined with in-store specials. The app is available for download in Google Play and App Store.

App users must choose the store they are visiting and select the coupons they wish to use. While shopping, the customer must scan the bar codes of the articles they wish to buy. Next, they must check-out at the register identified with the “EconoMiApp” logo.

When the products are rung up, clients will automatically obtain the discounts applicable for the selected coupons, and they will have the opportunity to get free products according to the points accumulated so far.