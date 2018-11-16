Don Q Rum launches annual ‘National Coquito Day’ celebration Dec. 21

November 16, 2018 149

Puerto Rican holiday festivities are notorious for being the longest celebrations in the world.

Among the most renowned of the island’s holiday traditions is the “coquito,” a drink similar to eggnog in the U.S. mainland, which symbolizes a traditional bond that transcends generations and knows no geographical boundaries.

In the spirit of this year’s holiday season, Destilería Serrallés, producers of Don Q rum, took on the task of formalizing this tradition into a national holiday. “National Coquito Day” will be observed annually on Dec. 21, “allowing coquito fans to celebrate this Puerto Rican holiday tradition in a most flavorful way.”

“With the continuous growth of the Puerto Rican diaspora, and the increasing presence of Puerto Ricans in the global music, arts and sports landscape, consumers want to learn more about our customs and traditions, including our gastronomy and rums,” said Roberto Serrallés, sixth generation rum maker and vice president of business development for Serrallés.

“Don Q is Puerto Rico’s preferred rum, and ‘National Coquito Day’ allows us to highlight the spirit of our joyful celebrations and our culture, share coquito recipes, and amplify the awareness of this holiday cocktail throughout the world,” he said.

To celebrate this new national holiday, Don Q is announcing a Coquito contest, running from Nov. 15th to Dec. 9th. The best coquito recipe submission will win a trip for two to Las Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián in Puerto Rico in 2019. The winner will be announced on “National Coquito Day.”

While there is no specific data as to the exact date of the creation of the first coquito, historians place the birth of this drink around 1900. The first published coquito recipes appeared in the Puerto Rican cookbooks, “Cocine a Gusto” and “The Puerto Rican Cookbook,” between 1950 and 1970.