Liberty P.R. launches ‘Liberty Go’ live video streaming application

August 30, 2018 300

Liberty Puerto Rico announced the launch of its “Liberty Go” application, available exclusively for the company’s TV customers.

In this initial phase, customers will be able to get up to 33 TV channels through their computers, smartphones and tablets, including local TV stations, depending on their video package subscription.

Liberty is currently the only company in Puerto Rico to offer local TV channels in this type of live streaming service.

The application includes several noteworthy features, such as high-definition content, parental controls, picture-in-picture (Android platform only), language selection and easy access to the help section with frequently-asked questions.

It also includes a digital TV guide, which can be personalized according to users’ own preferences. In addition, the app allows users to schedule reminders of their favorite shows, get trending content recommendations, and share on the web the title of the show they are watching through Liberty Go.

“This is a product that we know our customers will enjoy and use constantly, because it fits into their busy schedules,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of Customer Experience at Liberty Puerto Rico.

“With ‘Liberty Go,’ we add even more value to our service by providing a tool that allows our customers to watch their favorite TV content anytime and anywhere,” he said.

“Liberty Go’s” channel selection currently includes local channels like WAPA, Telemundo Puerto Rico, Univision Puerto Rico, WAPA Deportes and TeleIsla, in addition to U.S. networks such as NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Syfy, E!, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Discovery, TLC, Hallmark Channel, Travel, Animal Planet, ID Discovery, Golf and NBCSN. The app’s Spanish lineup includes TV Española, A3 Cine, A3 Series, Antena 3, and Univision TL Novela.

To see the full lineup, customers can visit http://www.libertypr.com/. Down the line, Liberty will add more TV channels to the app and is expected to add Video on Demand (VoD) options as well, the company stated.

Customers can access “Liberty Go” by downloading its application for free from the App Store, Google Play or the Microsoft Store. The application is available for Android 4.4 or higher, IOS 8.0 or higher and Windows 10 operating systems. “Liberty Go” is also available through web browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge.

Customers must be registered at MiLiberty to use the application. Those customers who don’t have a MiLiberty account can register at https://mi.libertypr.com. They must also have an Internet connection with a minimum download speed of 2Mbps for digital standard definition (SD) content and 4Mbps for high definition (HD) content.

The application works both in and out-of-home, but in Puerto Rico only, and can be watched over Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G and LTE mobile networks. The app can handle up to three streaming sessions at the time per household.