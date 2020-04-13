Law firm offers free help to small businesses, nonprofits seeking SBA aid

April 13, 2020 112

The business interruption to companies in Puerto Rico and the world has prompted Puerto Rican law firm Meléndez Torres Law PSC, to offer free help small and medium-sized as well as nonprofit organizations in accessing funds from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Managing Partner Sonia Torres said the firm’s legal team has made itself available to these entities to assist them in preparing applications and organizing the documentation required by the SBA. Professional assistance will be available to a maximum of 50 businesses.

“We want to support these organizations and small entrepreneurs as a way to contribute to the island’s recovery,” she said. “Our legal team will be available to spend time with them and clear up their doubts in requesting assistance from the SBA so they can get help to secure their employee salaries.”

Information available so far is scarce and commercial banks are just beginning to organize themselves to serve as a vehicle to distribute these funds through their loan programs, Torres said. Therefore, small and mid-sized businesses and nonprofits do not have enough information and guidance to complete their requests. The law firm decided to create this initiative after learning of the situation, she said.

Meléndez Torres Law PSC is a local firm dedicated to the field of corporate investigations and other legal services.

For information and to find out if the small business or nonprofit is eligible for the law firm’s program, organizations must call Saskia Alvarado, the law firm’s administrator, at 787-281-8100 or send her an email.

Once the organization’s eligibility is confirmed, one of the firm’s lawyers will contact the organization for the free services.

