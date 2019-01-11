New leadership appointed at MassMutual, Verdanza, de la Cruz

January 11, 2019 30

Roberto Guardiola José Juan Borges Liza Umpierre Joel Ramos Ylia Noemi Rivera-O’Neill Deborah Jordan Angel Ávila de Jesús

This edition of “Climbing the Corporate Ladder” features new executive appointments from across a spectrum of industries in Puerto Rico, including financial planning to advertising.

New leadership team named at MassMutual Puerto Rico

Fernando López, general agent at MassMutual Puerto Rico, is retiring from the executive leadership position after 31 years. According to its succession plan, the firm has named José Juan Borges as the new general manager and Roberto Guardiola as the operations director of the agency. These appointments went into effect Jan. 10th.

Borges graduated from St. Mary’s University with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and a major in Economics. He began at MassMutual Puerto Rico in 2011 as a financial advisor and since 2016 has worked as a sales manager. During his tenure at MassMutual Puerto Rico, he was won several awards from the company at the national level for his qualifications, leadership, and ethics.

During his trajectory at the firm, he has demonstrated both clients and colleagues his unique commitment. Due to such commitment, he was able to help change the corporate culture within the firm. Prior to his arrival at MassMutual Puerto Rico, Borges worked as a consultant and auditor for several financial and accounting firms.

Guardiola has more than 25 years of experience in the financial protection and life insurance industry in Puerto Rico. He began at MassMutual Puerto Rico in 2013 as a brokerage director and sales manager.

Prior to arriving at MassMutual Puerto Rico, Guardiola had worked in management at several financial institutions, developing departments and sales teams. In 2003 he successfully established his own financial services and risk management company which he eventually transitioned over to a financial services team at MassMutual Puerto Rico.

Management appointments at de la Cruz & Associates

Carlos Thompson, president of the integrated communications agency de la Cruz & Associates (DLC), announced the appointment of Liza Umpierre as deputy manager and brand strategy director of the agency.

Liza Umpierre has more than 25 years of experience in the advertising field. She began her professional career in the area of account management from which she evolved to work in strategic planning. During these almost fifteen years in account management and eleven in planning she has worked for the growth of local and global brands in categories such as: health and wellbeing, consumer products, education, banking, retail, automotive and telecommunications industry, among others.

Her role as strategic planner has facilitated the analysis of key customer data and in-depth knowledge of consumers to achieve strategies that connect them positively, thus benefiting their brands.

Verdanza Hotel hires new HR director, executive housekeeper

Ricky Newman, general manager of Verdanza Hotel, announces the appointments of Deborah Jordan Ortiz and Ylia Noemi Rivera O’Neill, in the positions of Human Resources director and executive housekeeper.

Jordan brings more than 25 years of experience in the area of human resources and Rivera has more than 22 years of skills in housekeeping.

Jordan is responsible of consulting management on strategic staffing plans, compensation, benefits, training and development and labor relations.

Previously Jordan served as Acting Human Resources Director with First Medical Health Plan Inc. where she assisted in reestablishing the company’s operations post Hurricane Maria, maintained compliance with all local, state and federal laws and handled employee conflicts in the most efficient manner while following company procedures. She has been working with First Medical in different HR positions for 23 years.

Jordan began her career at Mova Pharmaceutical as a Human Resources Assistant. She assisted in all HR procedures; new hire trainings, payroll processes, as well as department reports. Jordan has a proven track record of recruiting and developing new talent.

Meanwhile, Rivera is responsible for the management and operation of the housekeeping department of the 222-room hotel in Isla Verde.

Rivera worked as Housekeeping Director of the 244-room Homewood Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites in Richmond, Virginia. She supervised 30 employees as well as hired and trained new recruits. She also administered and controlled the department budget as well as established departmental policies and procedures.

She also served as Housekeeping Manager at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Houston, Texas; Assistant Executive Housekeeper at the former Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel and Casino in San Juan, and Housekeeping Supervisor and Trainer at the Gran Melia Puerto Rico in Rio Grande.

Aon Puerto Rico names new CCO

Joel Ramos-Torres recently joined Aon Puerto Rico as chief commercial officer (CCO) for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Ramos-Torres, will be responsible for the firm’s new commercial strategy including the development of new businesses, new education and consulting programs, the expansion of the company’s market share, and the strengthening of its sales and marketing team, among others.

Triple-S Salud names VP of group sales

Madeline Hernández0Urquiza, president of Triple-S Salud, announced that Ángel Ávila de Jesús has joined her team to lead the group sales segment.

“Ángel Ávila de Jesús is a respected health insurance industry professional and he joins our team as Group Sales Vice President of. With his arrival at Triple-S, we continue to strengthen our business strategies, our sales team and initiatives in such an important segment as is group business. We’re sure that with Ángel and his team we will continue optimizing our clients and members services,” said Hernández-Urquiza.

Prior to joining Triple-S, Ávila de Jesús was a senior vice president and leader in the practice of employee benefits at Hub Carrión, Laffitte & Casellas. At IKON Group, he was also a director and leader in the area of ​​employee benefits. He also worked at the renowned companies AIG and Mercer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in marketing from Xavier University.