LeadPivot Technologies launches finance, investment education app

The app is available for download as “Publicaciones de Birling Capital."

Puerto Rican firm LeadPivot Technologies recently unveiled a new mobile app called “Publicaciones de Birling Capital,” which contains all the finance and investment-related content produced by Birling Capital.

LeadPivot Technologies is Birling Capital’s software development division, and its focus is to drive business growth and transform it through digital tools to achieve better services, customer service, and financial results.

The content, which the firm creates for its clients and other readers — which often appears in media outlets including News is my Business — includes Birling Capital’s daily “Global Market Square” market analysis in Spanish and English, its newsletter “The Spyglass Advisor,” “Think Strategically,” and other publications.

“From what we’ve seen, there’s no similar app focused on educating, instructing, preparing and providing Puerto Ricans with greater financial and investment knowledge and more control of their finances, be it they IRAs, 401Ks, annuities, Keogh, stocks or bonds,” said Francisco Rodríguez, president of Birling Capital.

“Birling Capital is committed to eliminating the financial literacy gap that often occurs with a significant percent of our population,” he said. “Better informed investors make better decisions and are less likely to make mistakes.”

“When people become financially literate, they will find financial decisions easier to make, make investments with deep understanding, and firmly set their path to wealth management success,” he added. “Birling is making available all its resources to educate and enhance the local and stateside investors with tools that allow then to understand success and know how to recognize it.”

The app is available for download on the Apple Store for iPhones and iPads. The app will be available for download in the Google Play store in about a week, Rodríguez said.