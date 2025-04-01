Type to search

Legal Aid Society expands mental health legal assistance program

NIMB Staff April 1, 2025
Ferdinand López, general coordinator of the Legal Aid Society of Puerto Rico’s Legal Assistance Program for Mental Health Processes, speaks during an orientation session.
The program has served thousands in Puerto Rico with legal representation, education and support.

The Legal Aid Society of Puerto Rico (SAL, in Spanish) continues to expand its Legal Assistance Program for Mental Health Processes (PALPSM, in Spanish), which provides critical legal support to individuals with mental health disorders.

Launched in April 2023, the program offers free legal representation, education and advocacy under the Mental Health Act (Act 408-2000). With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the program has grown to cover all judicial regions in Puerto Rico. It now operates nine satellite offices and represents individuals in 27 courts.

In fewer than two years, the program has represented 3,910 individuals in legal proceedings, provided support services to 12,497 people and assisted 15,373 petitioners — primarily family members — offering guidance on navigating mental health-related legal processes. 

The program has also attended 13,643 court hearings and hosted 340 educational events, reaching more than 6,800 participants through workshops and orientations.

“PALPSM not only provides legal representation but also offers essential support services and education to communities, municipalities and government entities,” said Félix Vélez-Alejandro, SAL’s executive director.

The program’s impact has earned international recognition. In 2024, the International Institute of Legal Project Management awarded SAL a special mention for its commitment to human rights advocacy and innovative delivery of legal services — making it the first Puerto Rican organization to receive such a distinction.

This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
